San Diegans celebrate Juneteenth in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO – It’s the first time Juneteenth is being celebrated as a federal holiday and San Diegans held events across the city to honor the day.

Singing, praise and togetherness erupted in Logan Heights in recognition of Juneteenth, the day which commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865.

“I’m enjoying it, just being surrounded by people that look like you,” said Avia Bateman.

While many call it liberating that Juneteenth is finally recognized as a federal holiday, they say there needs to be more education in schools about African American history.

“At least from my experience, I wasn’t taught much so I would like to see that implemented,” Bateman said.

Some are using the day of events as an opportunity to start educating their children.

“The more power he will have moving forward, knowledge of self first and foremost and knowledge of who we are as a people and some of what we’ve come through and dealt with as people in this country,” said Imhotep Mustaqeem.

“Change and progress is a slow thing, its unfortunate, but as long as were moving forward, that’s the main thing,” he said.