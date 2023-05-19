SAN DIEGO — Airports can be bittersweet knowing you’re embarking on a new journey but also dreading the heavy traffic that comes with it.

Forbes Advisor conducted a Twitter study finding that San Diego International Airport (SAN) is among the top 10 angriest airports in the U.S.

The financial adviser website looked at more than 37,000 tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in the U.S. from March 2022 to March 2023, and then analyzed the sentiment of each tweet to determine where travelers are most annoyed.

San Diego International Airport ranks No. 7 on the list, finding words such as “waiting,” “security,” “line,” “rental” and “canceled” that popped up most in tweets. The study shows that 56% of Twitter posts that @-mentioned SAN were deemed as “angry tweets.”

The findings reveal that out of all the angry U.S. airport tweets, “delays,” “security” and “hours” are the most commonly used words.

Last December, Southwest Airlines canceled all flights at San Diego International Airport during holiday travel, which caused several days of mass confusion and frustration for travelers.

Two other California airports that made the list include John Wayne Airport in Orange County (No. 1) and Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport in San Jose (No. 10).