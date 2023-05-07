SAN DIEGO — Heading outdoors to bring balance between work and play is something deeply ingrained in the San Diego lifestyle. Now that the sunshine is back, one of the best ways to do that is with a yoga class right along the water.

For those looking to de-stress with a great view, here are four inexpensive options for seaside yoga that will help you find inner peace this summer.

Take a breath at this weekly Vinyasa Yoga class held on the scenic Sunset Cliffs. Yoga lovers can enjoy in the sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, while engaging in a flow perfect for all levels. The classes take place every Monday and Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the cliffs on the cross street between Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Adair Street. People can participate with a $10 donation.

On the grassy lawn of Palisades Park that overlooks Pacific Beach, yoga lovers can de-stress with a challenging, all-level class. Lead by instructor Steve Hubbard, the flow is sure to leave you feeling invigorated and alive, according to the organizer. The donation-based class takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Take to the shores of Mission Beach for this all-levels yoga class, that pulls from styles like hatha, vinyasa, yin, gentle, sound healing, breathwork and aromatherapy. Grab your beach towel or blanket and head to Mission Beach at the cross streets Ormond Court and Ocean Front Walk for this yoga flow every day from 11 a.m. to noon. $10 donations are requested for participation.

Catch the sunset while practicing a yoga flow that will help stretch, strengthen and balance your body. This weekly yoga class is open for all every Sunday at 7 p.m., with a suggested $15 donation. The class takes place on the grassy area near the waterline, somewhere between the runner’s bathroom and the children’s playground.