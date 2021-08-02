Sailors aboard USS Carl Vinson set to leave San Diego on deployment

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of military families were saying their goodbyes Monday morning as USS Carl Vinson was set to leave San Diego.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, led by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, are set to deploy in support of global maritime security operations.

The U.S. Navy says it’s the first deployment for a carrier strike group with the advanced capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian joined families at Naval Air Station North Island as they said their goodbyes to family members.

“It’s difficult. You miss your family, but this is what we volunteer for,” Lt. Commander Miranda Williams said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.