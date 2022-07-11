Darren Collins, 22, has been identified as the sailor who died onboard the USS Carl Vinson on July 10, 2022, according to Navy officials. (U.S. Navy)

SAN DIEGO — The sailor who died onboard the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) over the weekend has been identified by the U.S. Navy.

Darren Collins, 22, was an information systems technician assigned to the Navy’s third Nimitz-class supercarrier, military officials stated in a press release Monday. There were no indications of suicide or foul play in Collins’ death early Sunday morning.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”

Joining the Navy in 2019, Collins, a native of Broken Arrow, Okla., attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Fla., according to Navy officials. He then reported aboard the USS Carl Vinson in October 2020.

The cause of death is under investigation.