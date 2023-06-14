Coronado authorities examine a car after it crashed near the Toll Plaza on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Courtesy of Coronado Police Department)

CORONADO, Calif. — It’s now confirmed that a man who was critically injured during a car-jacking incident in Coronado over the weekend is, in fact, a sailor for the U.S. Navy.

In a statement released to FOX 5 on Wednesday, Public Affairs Officer Teri Heisler says officials at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) were informed by the City of Coronado Police Department that a sailor was a victim in the Sunday incident.

The servicemember, whose identity has not been released due to privacy laws, suffered life-threatening injuries during the car-jacking, officials confirmed. According to the public affairs officer, the sailor is currently on life support at UCSD Health.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours when calls came in to authorities reporting a man on the hood of a moving vehicle. According to the police department, two teenagers allegedly stole the vehicle from the man and he jumped on the hood of the car in an attempt to stop them.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, crashed the vehicle into a toll booth structure on Coronado Island, authorities confirmed. Ultimately, the injured man was later found laying in the roadway near the crash site.

The suspect and a juvenile passenger were apprehend shortly after the crash.

The 18-year-old is now facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, vehicle theft and felony hit-and-run, police said.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not the juvenile passenger will be charged in connection to this incident.

The City of Coronado Police Department is currently investigating this matter. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.