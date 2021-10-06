Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in San Diego decades later

Pallbearers escort the remains of a Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor in a ceremony held nearly 80 years later in San Diego Wednesday, Oct. 6. A photo provided by the family (top-right) shows Navy Steward’s 2nd Class Jesus Garcia at the time of his service.

SAN DIEGO — A Navy sailor who died at Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago was finally laid to rest in San Diego Wednesday.

Navy Steward’s 2nd Class Jesus Garcia was buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in a morning ceremony. Garcia was a native of Guam and just 21 years old when he was killed, serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in 1941 at the time of Japan’s infamous attack on Pearl Harbor.

Garcia was among hundreds of unidentified sailors and other service members who were killed in the battle and then buried in Honolulu during the war. They remained without official identification for decades.

But since 2015, a team with the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been exhuming some of the unknown remains and reexamining them with modern forensic technology, finally confirming to loved ones that their family members died in the battle.

While the the majority of Garcia’s family still live in Guam, the sailor’s relatives in San Diego held a mass in Spring Valley before Wednesday’s burial.

The DPAA website details the USS Oklahoma Project and efforts to account for missing military members.