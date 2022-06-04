CORONADO, Calif. – Officials with the United States Navy have identified the sailor who was recently killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in Jacumba.

29-year-old John Deltoro, a 2nd Class electronics technician, was confirmed to have died at the scene of the accident in Jacumba Friday after a van carrying five sailors crashed off the highway and hit a boulder near the Jacumba Hot Springs.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deltoro family and our injured teammates,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the Nation’s defense.”

The five sailors, all assigned to Naval Special Warfare units, in the vehicle at the time of the crash were heading home from a training session at Camp Billy Machen, Navy officials said Saturday. The four other sailors who were inside of the vehicle were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Navy leaders say that two of the sailors are in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

“John was an exceptional teammate, and we mourn his tragic loss,” said Capt. David Abernathy, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1. “We will remain in support of John’s family and will never forget his dedication to selfless service.”

U.S. Navy officials say that Deltoro joined the Navy in 2012 and hails from Augusta, Georgia.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.