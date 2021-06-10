Safe Place program expanding to businesses serving Asian Americans

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Councilman Chris Cate Thursday morning will announce an expansion of the San Diego Police Department’s Safe Place Program to businesses serving Asian Americans.

“Our city will not tolerate hate against anyone in our community and we want San Diegans to know very clearly where and how they can report hate crimes,” Gloria said. “Initiatives like our Safe Place Program give people reassurance that their community stands with them and reinforces our commitment to ensuring people feel empowered to speak up about hate.”

Launched in April, the Safe Place Program is an initiative intended to help San Diegans clearly identify businesses that are safe places for victims of a hate crime or how to report suspicious activity.

“With hate crimes against Asian Americans on the rise across the nation, it was a no-brainer to expand the Safe Place Program to businesses serving our API communities,” Nisleit said. “As a police department, we want residents to feel safe reporting hate crimes, and this program gives them places to do just that.

“SDPD is committed to investigating all acts of hate against community members, and we thank our business community for being such a great partner in helping us identify those committing these senseless crimes,” Nisleit continued.

Businesses participating in the Safe Place Program post the Safe Place sticker in the window or high-traffic areas of their establishment that contains a QR code for more information on hate crimes, how to report them and information tailored to community resources for persons often targeted by acts of hate.

“As San Diegans, and as Asian Americans, we must be vigilant,” Cate said. “In District 6, one in every three residents are of Asian American descent. Thank you to the San Diego Police Department for expanding the Safe Place Program to serve our AAPI community.”

Since announcing the program for businesses serving LGBTQ community members, 38 businesses in Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park, Point Loma and other areas across the city have posted the decals in their storefronts.

In addition to the Safe Place Program, SDPD officers facilitated several community walks in April in San Diego neighborhoods with a large number of API residents and businesses, including in the Little Saigon and Convoy Districts, Mira Mesa and Linda Vista

Businesses interested in displaying the API or LGBTQ Safe Place Program stickers in their business can visit sandiego.gov/police/safeplace.

