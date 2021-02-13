Safari Park gorillas make full recovery from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — The troop of gorillas that tested positive for the coronavirus at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have made a full recovery, it was announced Saturday.

The Safari Park said visitors are able to see the eight-member troop again after limited access since the gorillas were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 on Jan. 11.

Park staff said the gorillas were infected with the B.1.429 variant of the coronavirus, which has been prevalent in California. The whole troop was under close observation following the diagnosis with some gorillas showing symptoms, including mild coughing, congestion, nasal discharge and intermittent lethargy.

Park leadership said in a news release Saturday that the gorillas were fully recovered thanks to the work of wildlife care professionals, the veterinary team and collaborations with a wide array of partners.

“We’re so grateful for the outpouring concern and support we’ve received while the troop safely recovered,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We’re thrilled to share the joy that this beloved troop brings to our community and to our guests.”

Safari Park visitors can see the gorilla troop at their home in the Gorilla Forest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.