CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man is injured, a family is displaced and two dogs are dead after an RV caught fire early Tuesday in Chula Vista.

The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fresno Avenue.

Firefighters from the Chula Vista Fire Department told FOX 5 that two adults, two young children, and four dogs were living in the RV. Two of the dogs were found in the RV after the fire was doused.

A man was taken to the UCSD Burn Center with burn injuries. Two nearby vehicles were also damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.