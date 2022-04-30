SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Fire Department are investigating a fire that took place Saturday morning at an RV sales lot in Kearny Mesa.

SDFD Captain Jeff Mitchell tells FOX 5 that a fire broke out inside of a 25-foot-tall RV at the RV Solutions, Inc. lot on Copley Park Place around 10:20 a.m.

Officials say the blaze started in the kitchen area of the RV and completely destroyed the vehicle. To avoid contact with other RVs, SDFD put the RV on a forklift and lifted it into the air.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. No injuries have been reported from this incident.