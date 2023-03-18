JAMUL, Calif. — An RV fire broke out in East County Saturday night, according to Cal Fire San Diego County.

Authorities responded to the blaze after a call came in at 4:41 p.m. at the intersection of Skyline Truck Trail and Babel Drive in Jamul, according to the agency.

In an email to FOX 5, San Diego County Fire Capt. Michael Cornette said the trailer’s owner was driving the vehicle when the fire broke out.

Fire officials said in a tweet that the RV was “well involved with fire” by the time units arrived on the scene.

The flame has since been knocked down, according to the agency. Units remained on scene to clear the RV from the road.

The agency said that one victim, the owner of the RV, has been displaced and is currently receiving assistance from Red Cross.

It is unclear if the owner of the vehicle sustained any injuries in the fire or if the RV was their primary place of residence.