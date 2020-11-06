Rural San Diego County crash kills 1, sparks brush fire

One person was killed Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, when a vehicle crashed at a rural road crossing in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. The vehicle struck a power pole and burst into flames, igniting a small brush fire. (Cal Fire photo)

POTRERO (CNS) – One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a vehicle crashed at a rural road crossing in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, struck a power pole and burst into flames, igniting a brush fire.

The fatal wreck took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Hartley Hill and Round Potrero roads, north of state Route 94 in Potrero, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The burning vehicle ignited a vegetation blaze that blackened about three open acres before firefighters could get the flames under control, Cal Fire reported.

Further details about the traffic accident, included the victim’s identity, were not immediately available.

#RoundFire in Potrero [final] Fire has been stopped at 3 acres. Sadly, one person was found deceased in a vehicle that was involved in the fire. Law enforcement is assisting in the investigation; fire resources to come available shortly. pic.twitter.com/WL7FyWSJEo — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 6, 2020