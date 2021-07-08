Ruptured water line leads to boil water notice in Mission Beach

A ruptured water line was flooding an alley Wednesday afternoon in the area of San Luis Rey Place in South Mission Beach, local authorities said. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – More than two dozen customers were under a precautionary boil water notice Thursday as repairs continued on a ruptured water line that flooded an alley in South Mission Beach, officials said.

The broken pipeline began inundating the access road off the 2700 block of Bayside Lane about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

The overflow submerged parts of nearby Mission Boulevard along with adjacent sidewalks and parts of other alleys. No structural flooding was immediately reported.

Utility crews had the overflow under control by late Wednesday afternoon, city spokesman Arian Collins said. The broken pipeline left about 25 customers without water service.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, the city announced a precautionary boil water notice for about 25 homes in the area of Bayside Lane near San Luis Rey Place.

Water service was expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Thursday. Collins said. Repair work was delayed Wednesday night because high tide filled the hole with water.

When water service is restored, those customers will need to boil tap water for one minute before consuming it, Collins said. As of Wednesday night, no contamination had been detected in the water.

The cause of the break was under investigation.

Water trucks and bottled water are available on Mission Boulevard near San Luis Rey Place and on Mission Boulevard near Avalon Court for customers affected by the water outage, Collins said. Water containers will not be provided.

