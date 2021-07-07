Ruptured water line floods Mission Beach streets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ruptured water line was flooding an alley Wednesday afternoon in the area of San Luis Rey Place in South Mission Beach, local authorities said.

The flooding was reported off the 800 block of San Luis Rey Place near Mission Boulevard, according to San Diego police. Officers have blocked off the access road to allow utility crews to make repairs.

SkyFOX video shows several inches of water in the streets with vehicles still attempting to navigate the area.

There are no reports of structural flooding or evacuations.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.