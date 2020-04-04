Runaway SUV hits, kills woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman who neglected to put her SUV in park and set the emergency brake was struck and killed by the vehicle when it began coasting away in a Torrey Highlands-area neighborhood Friday, authorities reported.

The 62-year-old woman was hit by the unoccupied vehicle, suffering severe head injuries, while she apparently was trying to stop it as it rolled backward in the 13600 block of Carmel Valley Road shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Officer Tony Martinez said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.