Ruby’s Diner closes Oceanside Pier location

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The iconic Ruby’s Diner at the Oceanside Pier is closing.

The restaurant group shared the news on Facebook Friday, saying the Oceanside and Huntington Beach Ruby’s Diner locations were closing after almost 30 years.

“We are deeply saddened to be closing our doors, but we are so thankful for all the wonderful memories that were shared over the years at the end of these two iconic piers,” the post said.

All other Ruby’s Diner locations will remain open, the company said, adding that “exciting” plans are in the works.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we have received in the last 24 hours since announcing the closure of our HB and Oceanside locations,” a follow-up post said. “As sad as it is to say goodbye to these locations, we are looking forward to the future of Ruby’s Diner.”

Ruby’s Diner locations include the original restaurant at Balboa Pier, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Citadel, Corona Del Mar, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Mission Viejo, Orange, Palos Verdes, San Clemente, Tustin, Whittier, Brinton Lake and their airport locations.