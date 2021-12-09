Rubio’s restaurant burns overnight in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO — A fire tore through a Rubio’s restaurant in Oceanside early Thursday morning.

The blaze happened at the taco shop, located at the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards, around midnight, according to fire department incident logs. Crews took several hours to get the blaze under control, according to a freelance photographer with Sideo.tv, whose video showed leaping flames were still visible after 2 a.m.

Firefighters ran hose lines across the street and crouched as they sprayed water into the burning building through an open door and shattered window. Flames could also be seen on the building’s roof near the Rubio’s sign, and officials used a fire engine’s aerial ladder to spray water down onto the blaze.

The restaurant closes around 9 p.m. on weekdays, so it did not appear that anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.