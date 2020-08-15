Rotating outages planned for San Diego County amid heat wave

SAN DIEGO — Rotating power outages are happening in San Diego as a heat wave brings scorching temperatures to the county.

San Diego Gas & Electric confirmed the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the statewide electric grid, directed them to initiate rotating, one-hour service interruptions throughout San Diego and southern Orange counties.

The rotating outages will be widespread throughout the region but communities in high fire threat districts are not expected to experience service interruptions.

Related Content Excessive heat warning in effect through Monday Video

SDG&E said local outages are because of excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the electric grid.

A “Stage 3” power emergency has been declared because contingency reserves have fallen or are expected to fall below requirements and can’t be restored without service interruptions, SDG&E said.

The company said customers can see whether they may be affected by checking their SDG&E paper bill, the SDG&E app or by visiting sdge.com/myaccount. Circuit numbers and curtailment block numbers are listed in the electric service section of your paper bill. You can then compare your block and circuit numbers with the list of the affected blocks and circuits posted at sdgenews.com.

The company said many in the San Diego area have reduced their electric use to help prevent outages but more help is needed. Health and safety permitting, SDG&E suggests air conditioners be turned off during the emergency. The use of other appliances and electric equipment, such as dishwashers, clothes washers, and dryers should also be significantly reduced or avoided where possible. Refrigerator and freezer doors should be kept closed, and all unnecessary lighting should be switched off.

SDG&E said water use should also be cut down because of the need to use electricity for water pumping and processing. Charging of electric vehicles should be deferred until the emergency has passed, if possible.