SAN DIEGO — With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, there’s no better time than now to start planning how to spend the special day with your special someone. Here’s a guide on ways to woo and romance your partner in San Diego.

Take a couple’s gondola ride

Surprisingly, you don’t have to get out your passports for a touch of Venice, Italy this Valentine’s Day. Couples can cruise in a private gondola through the canals of the Coronado Cays, sipping wine and enjoying chocolate truffles. The Gondola Company offers 50 minute cruises with views of the San Diego Bay and Pacific Ocean. Reservations can be made online.

Head to the drive-in movies

Nothing says romance like a drive-in movie. With this classic date choice, couples can enjoy the show and each other under blankets and the stars. San Diegans have two venue options for Valentine’s Day showings: the South Bay Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet or the Santee Drive-In Theatre. Both locations offer theater favorite snacks to share.

Go cliff-gliding of the coast

Would you jump off a cliff for the one you love? For the adventurous hearts, couples can share an unforgettable rush by leaping off the California coast. Lovers can paraglide through Valentine’s Day strapped to an expert instructor at Torrey Pines Gliderport. For those looking for love at great heights, reservations are first come, first served.

Paragliders are seen at the Torrey Pines Gliderport in San Diego. (Adobe Stock Photos)

Take a taco tour

For the love of tacos — and each other — couples can spend Valentine’s Day devouring the best tacos Tijuana has to offer. A guide will meet tourgoers at the border and take them on a romantic mini-getaway to Mexico. Three meals are included in the tour, along with some drinks. Couples can share love through experiencing culture — and tacos — with this unique date.

Two carne asada tacos with cilatro and onion on corn tortillas. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Hike to Potato Chip Rock

This 7.4 mile out-and-back trail offers beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and Southern California rock formations. Couples can hold hands and share water while trekking up the steep and narrow path of this challenging route. What better place to share a Valentine’s kiss than atop the famous boulder shaped like a potato chip?

A woman hiker stands on top of Potato Chip Rock in San Diego County, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Celebrate romance and love this Valentine’s Day by sparking the heart of your partner with one of these date options. San Diego is a great place to be smitten this holiday.