SAN DIEGO – A rogue sea lion was found waddling around La Jolla streets late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department, a sea lion left his home at the La Jolla Cove sometime in the late afternoon on June 26 and was spotted on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of Coast Boulevard.

Around 10 p.m., FOX 5 crews found the sea lion still hanging around on a sidewalk near the cove. Officials had roped off the area where the animal had come to a halt in order to keep the animal and the public safe.

Sunday’s rogue sea lion was the second incident involving an animal escaping the ocean in the past week.

On Tuesday, workers at the Omni La Costa Resort spotted a pregnant sea lion on the resort’s golf course. That animal was rescued from the course and taken by to the ocean by team members with SeaWorld Animal Rescue.

Officials did not say whether or not animal rescue teams had been contacted in Sunday’s incident.