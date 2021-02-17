Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego marathon postponed due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The series of races known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego marathon, set to take place June 5-6, has been postponed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

New dates have not been finalized, but organizers say a fall date is being targeted.

“While this is a disappointing way to start the year, officials from Rock ‘n’ Roll and the city of San Diego feel confident the event will be better positioned for a strong return in the fall of 2021,” a statement read.

The event will be rescheduled “in the interest of both our participant and host community’s health and well-being.”

Last year’s race also suffered a pandemic-related postponement just before it was to be held in late May.

Organizers said registered participants will be notified with more details via email.

“We thank our participants for their continued understanding and look forward to returning to San Diego with a great event this fall,” organizers said.

