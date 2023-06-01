Runners head down the street in Hillcrest during the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (Photo: RNR Marathon)

SAN DIEGO — Runners are set to take over downtown San Diego’s streets this weekend as the Rock N’ Roll Marathon comes back for its 25th year.

The 5K will be held on Saturday at 7 a.m., while the half and full marathons will be taking place on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. The 5k will take about an hour, according to race organizers. The full marathon will last about seven hours, while the half will be about four hours long.

Whether you’re running or live in the area, here’s what you need to know about how the marathon will impact San Diego roadways and parking.

Parking

Free parking for the 5k race will be available at Inspiration Point, behind the Veteran’s Museum in Balboa Park.

Parking for the half and full marathon, however, is available by pre-race reservation. Booking for Sunday parking can be done through SpotHero.

No parking zones will be in place along the race route, marked as “No Parking – Tow Away Zones.” A complete list of no parking zones for Saturday can be found here, while Sunday no park zones are listed here.

Screenshot of the map for the Rock N’ Roll 5k on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Rock N’ Roll Marathon, Screenshot by KSWB/FOX 5)

Road Closures:

The 5K will close down roads around Balboa Park for the race on Saturday. The race map can be found to the right.

SR-163 Quince Drive off ramp, Presidents Way, Pan American Road East, El Prado, Balboa Driver, Juniper Road and Sixth Avenue will be impacted by the race. More info on Saturday’s closures can be found here.

The following areas will have road closures on Sunday for the half and full marathons. Alternate route available for drivers is included, as well as the expected duration of the closure:

North of Adams and Mountain View (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.) Outbound: Use the westbound lane on Mt. View and turn left on Park Boulevard. Turn right on Washington Street to access the southbound SR-163 or take the northbound Texas Street to access I-8. Inbound: Approach using westbound Adams Avenue. Turn right on Mountain View to enter the westbound access lane. Turn right on Adams to access the vehicle lane.

Normal Heights (closed from 5:30 to 10:15 a.m.) Outbound: North of El Cajon Boulevard: Travel towards Bancroft Street and turn on westbound Madison Avenue, before turning right to enter northbound I-805. To enter the southbound I-805, travel south on Bancroft Street, turn right on Meade, left on Illinois Street and then left on El Cajon Boulevard. South of El Cajon Boulevard: Travel towards eastbound El Cajon Boulevard, then turn left to enter the northbound I-805 or turn right to enter the southbound I-805. Inbound: From the southbound I-805, exit towards Madison Avenue/Adams Avenue. Turn left on Ohio Street. Northeast of El Cajon and I-805: Turn left on Meade, left on Bancroft and continue north. South of El Cajon: Continue south on Ohio Street. After 9 a.m., the off ramp from I-805 to El Cajon will be open.

North Park/University Heights (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.) Outbound: Travel towards Texas Street and head north onto Texas Street to reach the I-8 entrance for both eastbound and westbound lanes. Inbound: Use I-8 to Texas Street. Turn south on Texas Street to enter the area.

South North Park – East of Florida Street, South of University Avenue (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) Outbound: Travel towards Alabama Street, turn south. Turn right on Morley Field Drive, then turn right on Park Boulevard, left on Robinson and left to enter the southbound SR-163. From Morley Field Drive, turn left onto Park Boulevard and enter the southbound I-5 or turn right on B street, then right on 11th street to enter the northbound lanes. Inbound: Use southbound SR-163 and exit to Park Boulevard, then turn left to enter the area. After 8:15 a.m.: Use EB Robinson Ave to enter the area.

Hillcrest – South of University, West of Florida Street (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.) Outbound: Travel towards Robinson Avenue to enter the southbound SR-163 or use Park Blvd south and turn right to enter the southbound I-5. The northbound I-5 can be accessed by turning right on B Street, then right on 11th Street. Inbound: Use SB SR-163 and exit to Park Boulevard. Turn left on Park Boulevard to enter the area. After 8 a.m.: 6th Ave will reopen to cross traffic on Robinson Street and Laurel Street.

Mission Hills (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) Outbound: Travel southbound on Lark Street, then continue west to enter I-5 north or south. Inbound: Use southbound SR-163, then exist on 6th Avenue. To get to the northbound I-5, turn right on 5th Avenue, then left on Washington Street and continue south. Then turn right on B Street and right on 11th Street. After 8 a.m.: 6th Avenue will reopen to cross traffic on Robinson Street and Laurel Street.

San Diego River Bikeway (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Enter I-5 via Old Town to exit the area and head north.

Sunset Cliffs/Sea World Drive (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Outbound: To exit the area, use West Point Loma Boulevard. Inbound: All westbound and southbound access will remain open.

Friars Road/Mission Valley (closed from 6 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) For mall access: Use southbound Frazee Road to Mission Center Road. For westbound Friars Road: Use the SR-163 northbound detour to Genesee Avenue to southbound Ulrich.

Downtown (closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3:15 a.m.) For easiest access in and out of the downtown area: Use Harbor Drive, Pacific Highway or Imperial Boulevard to access the I-5 or SR-94 for east and west access. Delays are expected along the waterfront, however.



A map of the Rock N’ Roll full and half marathons can be found below. full list of the specific roads closed on Sunday, June 4 can be found here.

Screenshot of the Rock N’ Roll Marathon map for Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Rock N’ Roll Marathon, Screenshot by KSWB/FOX 5)

All roadways will reopen after the last participant passes the road and the course materials are removed, organizers for the Rock N’ Roll Marathon said.