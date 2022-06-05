SAN DIEGO — Runners started their trek through iconic San Diego neighborhoods early Sunday morning as the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon — and the road closures that come with it — returned in full force.

The 2022 edition’s main event kicked off at 6:15 a.m., with participants in both a half and full marathon leaving the starting line in waves at Balboa Park.

Check out the race routes here. The full and half intersect at times, sharing a path through parts of the city. The courses climb through Hillcrest and Normal Heights, then North Park. Marathoners will make it all the way to Mission Bay before heading through Linda Vista and University Heights and finally making it to a downtown finish line.

Spectators can watch the race for free, and there are ample entertainment opportunities before and after the races (see more below).

San Diego road closures

You should expect road closures to last from as early as 5:30 a.m. through as late as 3:30 p.m.

Major streets in the neighborhoods mentioned above, plus Mission Valley and other conjoining neighborhoods, will be affected. That includes busy thoroughfares like Friars Road, University Avenue, Adams Avenue, 30th Street and more.

Here’s FOX 5’s guide to the road closures and alternate routes.

Marathon organizers also have this community impact guide which includes the map, if it helps you visualize things.

Make sure to check the end time for your neighborhood’s closure — you might be surprised to see it’s lifted as early as 10:15 a.m., as is the case in Normal Heights, for example.

Airport access will be impacted all day, so you’ll have to use I-5 to get to and from San Diego International Airport.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon entertainment

Rock ‘n’ Roll brings a certain level of pizzazz — it’s more than a race each year. Live musicians and other entertainers line the course, giving runners a needed boost and spectators a fun way to pass the time.

Then a Finish Line Festival starts at 10:45 a.m. in Waterfront Park with the headliner Matisyahu.

Check a full list of the entertainers making an appearance here.