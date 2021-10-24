It’s Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon day! Courses, road closures and more

SAN DIEGO — Runners descended on Balboa Park dark and early Sunday for the main event of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, a well-loved San Diego event that also creates significant road closures that residents should know about.

The marathon and half-marathon started at 6:45 a.m. after an all-new 5K course for the running series debuted Saturday. Sunday’s runners will head from Sixth Ave and Quince St in Balboa Park and go through Hillcrest, North Park and Normal Heights before the marathon breaks from the half-marathon just past mile 8. The marathon route also runs through Mission Hills and Old Town before both distances finish downtown, organizers say.

Check out this interactive course map to get a better idea of where the runners will be heading, and the variety of pit stops offered along the way (including live musical performances):

More detailed maps are available here for the marathon and half-marathon.

Road closures will be significant and some freeway ramps were also blocked early Sunday.

The COASTER train will offer special service for the marathon with a 5:01 a.m. arrival time at Santa Fe Depot. Early trains are also planned by MTS for all three trolley lines with many transit centers allowing for free parking.

Runners will be cheered on by live bands and cheer teams with new entertainment for the 2021 race including local drag queens and Anchorman and Top Gun impersonators. Race finishers will celebrate with friends and family at the Finish Line Festival at Waterfront Park with music and entertainment.

This year’s finisher medals are inspired by neighborhoods on the course. The marathon medal design is based on Hillcrest, while the half-marathon medal represents North Park and the 5K medal design has the famous California Tower and Dome.