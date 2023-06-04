SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend, more than 25,000 runners took to San Diego’s streets for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon, marking the race’s 25th anniversary in the city.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, runners hit the Rock ‘N’ Roll’s three race routes, circling through eight neighborhoods at the heart of America’s Finest City before crossing the finish line.

Considered the largest marathon weekend on the West Coast, organizers said estimated around 4,000 people participated in the 5K on Saturday, while over 22,000 participants started Sunday morning’s half and full marathon races.

Pictures from Sunday’s races can be found in the gallery below.

Runners take off from the Balboa Park starting line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

Runners starting the race during the 25th annual Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon. (KSWB/FOX 5)

A runner poses with a “Maverick” impersonator from the movie “Top Gun” during the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

Runners take over the streets of Hillcrest during the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

Chris Frias, 32, crossing the finish line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

A woman hands out medals to racers at the finish line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

The winner of the Women’s Marathon, Bonnie Keating, crossing the finish line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

Runners’ feet as they cross the finish line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

A runner crossing the finish line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Half-Marathon on June 4, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

A woman emotionally throws her arm in the air after crossing the finish line of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

Henry Chan, also known as “Barefoot Elvis,” crosses the finish line of his 100th Rock ‘N’ Roll series event on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

People pose with alcoholic beverages after the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon. (Courtesy of Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon)

Chris Frias, 32, and Bonnie Keating, 38, were the winners of this year’s marathon distance race. Kibrom Elias, 25, and Zoe Baker, 22, were the first finishers of the half-marathon.

Each of the winners’ times can be found below:

Men’s Half Marathon Winner: Kibrom Elias, 25, San Diego, 1:05:08

Women’s Half Marathon Winner: Zoe Baker, 22, Golden, CO, 1:16:02

Men’s Marathon Winner: Chris Frias, 32, Ventura, CA, 2:29:23

Women’s Marathon Winner: Bonnie Keating, 38, San Diego, 2:45:47

Frias, the men’s marathon winner, told FOX 5 that it was his third time participating in a marathon, but the first that he made it all the way through while running. It ended up being his best finish, coming in about 13 minutes shorter than his previous record.

“It was brutal, but I hung tight and just stuck with it,” he said after the race, “so I’m glad I finished.”

Frias qualified for the half-marathon Olympic Trials in 2016. Driven by his dream to qualify again in the 2024 for the full marathon distance, he said, “I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do a marathon.”

About 27.7% of the runners in the half marathon were participating in their first event, according to Rock ‘N’ Roll organizers, while about 41% of the full marathon runners were first-timers.

As the Rock ‘N’ Roll celebrated its anniversary, more than 40 “Legacy” runners also completed the marathon for the 25th time — running each year since the inaugural race in 1998.

“Being a local guy, I see lots of friends, coaches, athletes I know out there,” a legacy runner, Bill Aaron, told FOX 5. “It’s like a little home party. It’s like this big block party for us in San Diego.”