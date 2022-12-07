SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside on Sunday afternoon has been identified by authorities.

Nathaniel Takatsuno, a San Diego resident, died as a result of blunt force trauma, said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team responded to the incident following 911 calls and pronounced Takatsuno deceased at the scene.

An investigation into how this accident happened is underway, officials said.