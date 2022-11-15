SAN DIEGO — During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.

The free distributions will be open to the community and will include frozen ground turkeys, more food items, diapers and other supplies. There will also be 400 gallons of Hollandia milk distributed at the San Marcos location.

“It has always been our focus to support the families of San Diego County,” said Rick Struble, general sales manager of Hollandia Dairy. “With a focus on real dairy, we prioritize the health of our community from the care of our cows to the delivery of our naturally produced dairy products. We are very excited and honored to partner with the Rock Church San Marcos campus to make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Food distribution schedule:

–Rock Church San Marcos, located at 1370 West San Marcos Boulevard, will host every first Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church City Heights, located at 4001 El Cajon Boulevard, will host every second Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church Point Loma, located at 2277 Rosecrans Street, will host every third Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church Chula Vista, located at 2015 Birch Road, will host every fourth Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church El Cajon, located at 808 Jackman Street, will host every third Tuesday of the month.

For November, Rock Church said East County will host distributions on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and the other campuses will host distributions on Thursday, Nov. 17 to ensure the community can get items for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The distribution of groceries and supplies will begin at 12 p.m. for the San Marcos location and at 10 a.m. for City Heights, El Cajon, Chula Vista and Point Loma. Rock Church said the distribution ends when supplies run out for the day.

The organization thanked local businesses that supported and donated to this effort, including Feeding San Diego, San Diego Food Bank, Point Loma Nazarene University’s Business Management Club, North County Food Bank, I Love to Glean, Ralphs in Oceanside, Einstein Bagels in Oceanside, La Provence Bakery in San Marcos, WinCo. Foods of San Marcos, Albertsons in San Marcos and Home Depot in Vista for grocery bags.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, partner or donate to Rock Church’s distribution efforts can connect with the organization here.

“This holiday season is unlike any other with the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising costs of nearly everything,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “We are grateful for our partnership with Rock Church and the incredible work they do to ensure that San Diegans have the food resources they need during this time so they can focus on spending time with family, not how to pay for their groceries.”