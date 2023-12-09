SAN DIEGO–Thousands of kids received free toys on Saturday at the Rock Church in Liberty Station.

The annual Toys for Joy event aims to spread hope to families during the holiday season.

Schools and partnering agencies help select the families most in need for the event. The Rock Church has put on the free event for 27 years across its five campuses, helping thousands of families.

It starts with a short service on the meaning of Christmas. The kids can pick out a free toy that is organized in age groups up to 11 years old.

Chick-fil-A is one of their biggest sponsors.

Families received free haircuts from local barber school students. They also got a chance to shop around for free clothes, along with some fun time on bounce houses and inflatables.

Plus, families went home with fresh produce and groceries for holiday meals.

Rock Church members volunteered their time to make the holidays less stressful for families during a time of inflation.

“It just reminds me that we need to come together as a community, that we are better together. One of my favorite things about serving here is not just seeing the faces of the kids when they get the toys, but seeing the faces of mom and dad,” said Becky Aniversario, Rock Church Marketing and Communications Pastor.

Rock Church said they want to remind the community they are here for them year-round, and Saturday’s event is about more than free toys.