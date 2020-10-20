Robbery suspect who was shot by store clerk in Southcrest ID’d

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday released the name of a 25-year-old robbery suspect who was shot by a store clerk in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

The attempted robbery occurred at 10:40 a.m. Sunday when Hector Lopez- Gastelum entered La Michoacana store, at 1702 Vesta St., near Acacia Street, said Lt. Julie Epperson of the San Diego Police Department.

Lopez-Gastelum allegedly produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, Epperson said. The clerk opened the register and gave the suspect the money.

“After the clerk handed over cash, Lopez-Gastelum demanded that a second register be opened. The clerk complied and gave the suspect more money,” said Epperson.

“While Lopez-Gastelum was still in the store, the clerk shot him twice in the torso with his own handgun, which is legally owned,” according to Epperson.

The clerk then took Lopez-Gastelum’s handgun from him and called 911. Detectives responded to the business, and Lopez-Gastelum was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. He was placed under arrest and is being investigated for additional robberies in San Diego County, Epperson said.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News