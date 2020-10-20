Robbery suspect who was shot by store clerk in Southcrest ID’d

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday released the name of a 25-year-old robbery suspect who was shot by a store clerk in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

The attempted robbery occurred at 10:40 a.m. Sunday when Hector Lopez- Gastelum entered La Michoacana store, at 1702 Vesta St., near Acacia Street, said Lt. Julie Epperson of the San Diego Police Department.

Lopez-Gastelum allegedly produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, Epperson said. The clerk opened the register and gave the suspect the money.

“After the clerk handed over cash, Lopez-Gastelum demanded that a second register be opened. The clerk complied and gave the suspect more money,” said Epperson.

“While Lopez-Gastelum was still in the store, the clerk shot him twice in the torso with his own handgun, which is legally owned,” according to Epperson.

The clerk then took Lopez-Gastelum’s handgun from him and called 911. Detectives responded to the business, and Lopez-Gastelum was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. He was placed under arrest and is being investigated for additional robberies in San Diego County, Epperson said.