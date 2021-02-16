Robbery attempt in Taco Bell drive-thru leads to shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A gunman opened fire on a vehicle at a Mission Valley intersection after a failed robbery attempt at a nearby fast food eatery, but no one was struck by the gunfire, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Qualcomm Way and Camino Del Rio North, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Investigators determined that a passenger in the targeted vehicle in the drive-thru had gotten out to throw something in the trash at the Taco Bell on Camino Del Rio North when a man pulled up in a white BMW and told the passenger to hand over his stuff, Buttle said.

The passenger said no and returned to the vehicle, which backed out and drove off.

The occupants of the targeted vehicle spotted the BMW at the intersection just down the road, then someone in the BMW fired three shots, striking the targeted vehicle’s fender, the officer said.

The driver and passenger in the targeted vehicle were uninjured.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white, newer model four-door BMW, fled the area. No detailed description of the gunman was immediately available.

