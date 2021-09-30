Robbers pull gun on CVS worker in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police are searching for three men who robbed a CVS store in Ocean Beach.

Police say three men — one thin and one heavier-set — pulled a gun on an employee and stole two cash register drawers from a CVS on Santa Monica Avenue in Ocean Beach Wednesday around 10:45 p.m.

San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said that one man with a gun and two other suspects ran to a vehicle parked in an alley. The suspects were last seen heading northbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

No other information was released, including the make and model of the vehicle.

The San Diego Police robbery detectives were investigating.

