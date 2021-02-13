Robber opens fire as 7-Eleven employee fights back

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 7-Eleven store in the Rolando area was robbed at gunpoint overnight, and the crooks opened fire when an employee fought back.

At 2:30 a.m., two men walked into the store at 6991 El Cajon Blvd. and one of the suspects jumped the counter and began taking items when he was confronted by an employee and a fight broke out, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A third suspect walked into the store and pointed a gun at the employee and a shot was fired before all three suspects ran from the store, jumped into a SUV and fled southbound on 70th Street, Martinez said.

The suspects got away with several items they took from behind the counter, he said.

There was no report of any injuries.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.