Robber jumps over counter, demands pills at pharmacy

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Saturday night for a person they said jumped over the counter at a CVS Pharmacy in Mira Mesa and demanded pills from an employee.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the pharmacy located at 10776 Westview Parkway.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a male of unknown age walked to the pharmacy area inside the CVS and jumped over the counter, demanding the employee hand over pills. The employee gave the robber a bag after putting an unknown number of pills inside, and the male suspect ran out.

The robber was described as a black male with a thin build who stood about 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen heading east across the CVS parking lot while wearing a black hoodie, black pants and tan shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.