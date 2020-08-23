Robber grabs money from register at San Diego hotel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A hotel was robbed Saturday in the Rolando neighborhood, police said.

At 2:49 p.m., a man wearing a face mask confronted a clerk in the lobby of the Best Western Hotel in the 6400 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect threatened the clerk and reached for his waistband, Martinez said. The clerk ran away from the cash register.

The suspect removed an undetermined amount of money from the register and fled on foot in an unknown direction, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 60s, wearing a white face mask, a dark-colored hat backwards, glasses, dark-colored shirt and blue jeans, Martinez said.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.