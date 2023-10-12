SAN DIEGO — As roads continue to be repaired across San Diego, city officials announced Wednesday that crews will start resurfacing streets as early as this week in some areas.

Over the next three weeks, streets in and around Valencia Park, University Heights, Hillcrest, Ridgeview and Emerald Hills will be resurfaced as part of the Transportation Department’s ongoing Slurry Seal Project.

To explain that further, slurry seal is the application of a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, very small crushed rock, and additives to an existing asphalt pavement surface to help preserve and protect the underlying pavement structure. It also provides a new driving surface.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks. The city says multiple slurry seal projects are happening across San Diego simultaneously.

Through the month of October, the following roads will be resurfaced as part of this project:

Vermont Street

Richmond Street

Georgia Street

Florida Street

Alabama Street

Dwight Street

Louisiana Street

Pennsylvania Avenue

Texas Street

Arizona Street

60 th Street

Arnold Avenue

Nile Street

Vancouver Avenue

Trojan Avenue

Posey Place

Hixson Avenue

Esther Street

56 th Street

Madison Avenue

Bayview Heights Drive

Fairmount Avenue

Rexford Drive

Trailing Drive

Home Avenue

Cordrey Court

Federal Boulevard

Crenshaw Street

Tulip Street

Westgate Place

39 th Street

Messina Way

Vista Horizon Street

Prairie Mound Court

Olvera Avenue

S. 58 th Street

Trinidad Way

Las Flores Trail

Churchward Street

Prairie Mound Way

Catania Street

Los Alamos Drive

San Onofre Trail

Glencrest Drive

Palmwood Drive

A map of street repair and other projects in your neighborhood can be found on the city’s interactive Project Finder map.

More information about different types of street repair can be found on the Transportation Department’s webpage.

According to city officials, “preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads.”