Two overturned semi’s blocked the roadway on I-8 Thursday morning, CHP said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and Crestwood Road were shut down Thursday morning due to two overturned semi’s blocking the roadway, California Highway Patrol told FOX 5.

Officials are not allowing high profile vehicles on I-8 from Alpine to the Imperial Valley. This includes pickup trucks, RVs, semi-trucks and other vehicles with large surface area sides.

High profile vehicles are being detoured off at Imperial Highway.

CHP says only small vehicles will be permitted in the affected area.

There have been no confirmed injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.