Rising temperatures predicted for San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Low clouds once again straddled coastal San Diego County Sunday morning, producing patchy dense fog across the coastal mesas and some of the lower elevations, the National Weather Service said.

The low clouds cleared quickly over land, with only a few lingering clouds along the beaches as of 9 a.m.

A lack of moisture was predicted to prevent thunderstorms from developing Sunday, though some spotty cumulus clouds were still expected over the mountains.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 74-79 degrees and 80-85 inland with overnight lows of 60-65. Highs in the western valleys will be 84-89 and 91-96 near the foothills, with lows of 62-68. Mountain highs were expected to be 89-97 with overnight lows of 65-72. Highs in the deserts will be 108-113 with overnight lows of 82-87.

Building high pressure was expected to lead to rising temperatures and a shrinking marine layer through the middle of the week, with coastal low clouds becoming less likely the next few nights, the NWS said.

Heat was predicted to peak Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually cooling later on. Forecasters said no monsoon activity was expected this week.

At area beaches, a couple of south swells, 2-3 feet, were predicted to bring some elevated surf and high rip currents to the more southerly facing beaches Monday through Wednesday. Maximum surf was likely to be 5-6 feet.

