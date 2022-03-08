CORONADO, Calif. — San Diego’s average gas price jumped 10 cents for a gallon of self serve as soaring prices especially hurt those who depend on their driving for work.

The price of regular gas is even higher than the county average at the Shell gas station on Orange Avenue in Coronado. Regular gas there is nearly $6 a gallon and drivers say they are feeling the pain.

“People can’t afford to buy groceries,” rideshare driver Jack Shehab said. “They can’t afford to drive. They can’t afford to go to work, even.”

The surge in gas prices is hitting everyone’s wallets, from rideshare drivers like Shehab to his passengers.

“It appears that Uber and Lyft has increased the fees that we’re getting paid, which means it’s costing the passenger a bit more,” he said.

Shebab has been driving for both Uber and Lyft for seven-and-a-half years. He thankfully drives a hybrid car, but says the rise in gas prices has forced his fellow rideshare drivers to stay off the road.

“If they’re only $20-$25 miles per gallon, at the current gas prices, they’re literally losing money to be out on the road,” Shehab said.

He says his hybrid allows him to be one of the few rideshare drivers left.

“By the time I turn on the app and say I’m available, it’s actually nonstop trips,” Shehab said.

Shebab thinks President Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports will force prices even higher but feels for the people of Ukraine.

“Am I paying more for gas? Yes, but when I look at those people who are having their country destroyed, it kind of tempers the pain that I feel,” he said.

Shebab has completed more than 23,000 rides on the app and says despite the rising prices, he will keep driving.

“I do miss the days when we were self-sufficient in oil,” he said.

He says he stays on the lookout for cheaper gas around town like at Costco gas stations. But he said when he last tried to gas up at Costco gas station, the line was 40 cars long.