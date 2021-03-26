Rides reopening soon at Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO — Belmont Park has been operating in a limited capacity through much of the pandemic, but the beachfront amusement center is excited to get visitors back on rides starting April 1.

The reopening date mirrors that of major theme parks across California, with Legoland and Six Flags Magic Mountain opening their gates the same day and Disneyland reopening by the end of that month. The change is possible as California COVID-19 case rates fall, more people get vaccinated and the state relaxes some pandemic restrictions.

At one point this summer, attractions were reopened at the Mission Beach park, but they were ordered back closed by the city. Now the iconic Giant Dipper rollercoaster, Zero Gravity tower and other favorite attractions will be operating once again, including go-karts, a newer attraction.

It will be a welcome change — though it was pretty cute when stuffed animals got to ride the coaster to keep it in shape during the closure.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced in line. Visitors are asked to get attraction passes online ahead of time to avoid other queues. Admission and parking remain free. You can learn more and plan a trip here.

With larger crowds visiting Belmont soon, the complex is also hiring. “Belmont Park offers many roles including food service, ride operations, retail, maintenance, security, and management,” a post on their Facebook page reads. You can apply here.

The amusement center was forced to scale from a typical summer staff level of 1,000 all the way down to 30 during the closure, so park management is eager to get people back to work.