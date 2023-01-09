CHULA VISTA, Calif. – People aboard a Sesame Place San Diego ride in Chula Vista had to get rescued Sunday after it stopped, according to the amusement park.

The train of a roller coaster was stalled in a spot that was difficult to access which prompted the Chula Vista Fire Department to help evacuate guests, said spokesperson Tracy Spahr.

Sphar said everyone aboard was rescued safely and the ride will run again on Saturday.

Sesame Place San Diego is currently only open on weekends and certain days in January.