Rider seriously injured when motorcycle crashes on freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 805 in the City Heights area.

The crash happened shortly before 9:20 a.m. on southbound I-805 near Home Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a motorcyclist came tumbling toward her vehicle, but she was unsure if she had hit him or what caused him to crash, the CHP reported. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

