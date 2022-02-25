SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Authorities Friday announced a $1,000 reward to help locate a woman suspected of kidnapping her daughter from a Spring Valley school and possibly crossing into Mexico with her.

About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jolyn Gutierrez, 6, was seen walking south from Kempton Elementary School, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a news release. Staff at the school reported seeing Gutierrez walking away with her mother, 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez, who authorities say does not currently have custody of her.

Surveillance photos released by the department show the last time Wendy was seen with Jolyn around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a National City Jack in the Box in the 3100 block of Plaza Boulevard, Seiver said.

On Wednesday, Seiver said investigators interviewed a witness who’d crossed the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday and described a young girl and an older woman fitting Jolyn and Wendy’s descriptions traveling into Tijuana on foot.

Investigators say Wendy Gutierrez now is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping Jolyn. The sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Wendy was described by authorities as a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She has bright blue hair, brown eyes and last was seen wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt and gray and black camouflage cargo pants.

Jolyn, who also is Hispanic, is 3-feet-tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she was last seen, Jolyn was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black boots and a mask, according to Seiver.

Those with information were asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.