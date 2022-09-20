Sheila Camarena is wanted on suspicion of a 2020 Talmadge shooting. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are seeking information from the public to help locate a woman who is suspected of a 2020 murder in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit in search of information in locating 26-year-old Sheila Camarena, SDPD confirmed.

Camarena is wanted in connection to the Sep. 2020 death of 33-year-old Mychael Farve. She is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Farve was the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue on Sep. 18, 2020.

Authorities are renewing their request for public help in finding Camarena just over two years after Farve’s death.

Camarena is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Police said she has black hair and brown eyes, though she is also known to dye her hair blonde or red.

Anyone with information on Camarena’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477, authorities said.