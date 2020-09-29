Reward offered in search for 31-year-old’s killer

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible for the murder of 31-year-old Leah Capaal Worley.

Police said they got a call at 10:28 p.m. June 25 about a stabbing victim on Home Avenue. They found Worley with trauma to his upper torso. He underwent surgery but died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible for the murder of 31-year-old Leah Capaal Worley. Photo: Crime Stoppers

Officers determined he was attacked in the area of 4600 Home Avenue then drove himself to Charles Lewis III Memorial Park, where officers found him.

San Diego Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information about Worley’s killer. They are asking anyone with information about the murder to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

If you have any information about this case, please call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477 or visit https://t.co/pSlWXuJLTo to learn how to submit an anonymous tip. A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. pic.twitter.com/CmoLQx3NRE — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 29, 2020