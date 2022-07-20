SAN DIEGO – A reward was offered Wednesday for information about the parties responsible for injuring a stray dog found badly hurt this month in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood.

The 4-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux was located by a good Samaritan July 2 with a chain embedded in its neck and open wounds all over its body, San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson said in a news release.

The dog was brought to the Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine to remove the chain and treat its wounds.

“We’re hoping someone may recognize this dog and may have seen something that can assist our investigating officers,” Humane Law Enforcement Chief Bill Ganley said in a statement, adding that the agency wants the dog’s owners to contact them to discuss the case.

The $1,000 reward offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers is for information leading to an arrest, the agency said.

Those with information about the case can report what they know to Crime Stoppers by calling 888-580-8477 or submitting tips online by clicking or tapping here. Incidents of animal cruelty also can be reported to the Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012.