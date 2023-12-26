CARLSBAD, Calif. — A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of suspects involved in a December shooting in Carlsbad that left two injured.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Carlsbad Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle and any suspects that may have been involved in a Dec. 13 shooting on Alga Road.

CPD responded to a car accident and reports of shots fired at 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 13 on Alga Road between El Fuerte Street and Xana Way.

One person was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound by officers after arriving on scene. Another victim, who was also believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, was later identified at a local hospital.

According to police, none of their injuries were life-threatening, and none of the victims are Carlsbad residents.

Evidence from the scene showed the victims’ vehicle was fired at from another vehicle, CPD report. They believe the shooting may have been gang related.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlsbad Police Department Detective Chris Collier at 442-339-5569 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.