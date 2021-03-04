Reward offered for tipsters in Sorrento Valley vehicle arson case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying an arsonist who torched a sedan and a pickup truck last month in front of a Sorrento Valley home.

Home surveillance cameras captured images of the man pouring what is believed to have been gasoline on the parked and unoccupied Lexus IS-300 and Toyota Tundra in a driveway in the 10600 block of Arbor Heights Lane and igniting the liquid with a cigarette lighter shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 3, according to San Diego police.

As the vehicles went up in flames, the perpetrator bolted across the street, got into a white sedan and drove off.

The fire caused an estimated $13,000 worth of damage, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.