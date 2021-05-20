Reward offered for tipsters in fatal San Ysidro hit-and-run

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – San Diego police are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman last year in San Ysidro.

At about 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, Isabel Sandoval was walking westbound in a marked crosswalk in the 200 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard when she was hit by a driver in a silver SUV. The 45-year-old sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the SUV’s driver fled the area immediately and last was seen driving westbound on East San Ysidro Boulevard.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the driver or the suspected vehicle is asked to call the San Diego police’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5054 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.